Teen facing charges after car crashes into Junction apartment building

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after it appears he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an apartment building in the Junction.

It happened on Rankin Crescent, near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said there is structural damage to the building and engineers have been called to the scene.

No one was in the apartment that was hit by the vehicle.

Two people were in the car at the time — one of them was taken to hospital with minor injuries.