Arson suspected in Etobicoke car fire

Arson suspected in Etobicoke car fire, July 16, 2018. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

Toronto police are investigating a possible case of arson after a car fire in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a movie theatre in the Queensway and Islington area around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the owner of the vehicle was inside the theatre watching a movie when the fire broke out.

Fire crews had to douse the engine with water as the vehicle began to smolder again it was being towed away from the scene by Toronto police.

