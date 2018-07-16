2 handguns allegedly seized during separate weekend arrests

Toronto police say they’ve taken two handguns off the streets after separate arrests over the weekend.

In the first incident early Saturday morning, police say they spotted two men consuming drugs in a parked car near Highway 27 and Vice Regent Boulevard in Etobicoke.

Police moved in to arrest the men, who were allegedly carrying drugs and a loaded handgun.

Romando Bailey, 20, and Jevonte Williams, 18, both of Toronto were arrested and are facing a slew of gun and drug charges.

A loaded XD-45 ACP Sub Compact Model 2 handgun that was allegedly seized during an arrest in Etobicoke on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Toronto Police.

On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to a call for a possible impaired driver in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area.

When they approached the vehicle, police say the lone male occupant jumped out and took off running.

“As the man was attempting to flee, he threw a firearm on the ground that was located shortly afterward,” police said in a release.

Police say the weapon was a loaded Ruger SR40 C .40 calibre handgun.

Dane Brown, 25, of Toronto is facing numerous gun and drug trafficking charges.