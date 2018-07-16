Loading articles...

1 person dies following shooting in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 9:09 pm EDT

Peel police are investigating after one person was shot to death in Brampton on JUly 16, 2018. CITYNEWS/David Misener

Peel police say one person has died after a shooting in Brampton on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton just after 6 p.m.

The victim later died of their injuries.

No word on if anyone else was injured.

The age and gender of the victim has not been released.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Alpha_Mora

Another day, another shooting…What the h3ll is going on in Brampton?

July 16, 2018 at 9:22 pm
holy smokes

Just erect a fence around Brampton and call it a jail.

July 16, 2018 at 9:30 pm
