Young Nubians revive dream of returning to land in Egypt

ASWAN, Egypt – Egypt’s Nubians are stepping up demands to return to their ancient lands after being forcibly resettled from their homes along the Nile River to make way for the Aswan Dam more than 50 years ago.

Nubians are an ancient ethnic group who from Pharaonic times lived along the Nile, even becoming rulers for a period in the 25th Dynasty, some 3,000 years ago.

Today, the timing could not be worse for the revival of their long-dormant cause.

Recent peaceful marches by Nubians were met by swift suppression from the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, which has shown little tolerance for dissent.

To a state dominated by the military and security agencies, Nubians’ assertion of their distinct identity and heritage amid the Arab majority looks like a threat to stability.