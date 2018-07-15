Two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run near Harbourfront

Toronto police say two pedestrians have been struck in an apparent hit-and-run near Harbourfront.

Officers were called to the scene at Bay Street and Harbour Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Both pedestrians were seriously injured in the incident, with reports that one of them had been dragged under the car.

A woman driving a white hatchback allegedly involved in the collision was last seen heading northbound on Bay St.

Road closures are expected in the area.