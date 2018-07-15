Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sideline reporter hit by falling railing at new DC stadium
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2018 10:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2018 at 11:00 pm EDT
WASHINGTON – The inaugural match at D.C. United’s new stadium was marred by a falling railing that hit a reporter shortly before the broadcast was to begin.
News outlets report the railing struck the team’s director of communications and sideline reporter, Lindsay Simpson, at Audi Field on Saturday night. The team confirmed she was unable to appear on the broadcast of the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
She was treated on-site by medics. The extent of her injuries is unclear.
WJLA-TV reported staffers were seen securing railings with duct tape around the stadium, which cost upward of $400 million. It’s unclear whether any other railings fell or if anyone else was struck by debris.
D.C. United went on to triumph 3-1 over the Whitecaps, celebrating the debut of English star Wayne Rooney.
