Saturday's Games

Last Updated Jul 15, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

World Cup

At St. Petersburg Russia

Third-place Match

Belgium 2 England 0

CFL

B.C. 20 Winnipeg 17

MLB

American League

Boston 6 Toronto 2 (10 innings)

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 19 Minnesota 6

Houston 9 Detroit 1

Baltimore 1 Texas 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 4

National League

Arizona 3 Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 8 St. Louis 2

Miami 2 Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 4

Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 1 (1st game)

Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 2 (2nd game)

Chicago Cubs 11 San Diego 6

Interleague

L.A. Angels 5 L.A. Dodgers 4 10 (innings)

Colorado 4 Seattle 1

Oakland 4 San Francisco 3

MLS

Montreal 2 San Jose 0

D.C. United 3 Vancouver 1

Orlando City 2 Toronto FC 1

New York 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 2 Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 3 New England 2

FC Dallas 3 Chicago 1

Minnesota United 3 Real Salt Lake 2

Houston 0 Colorado 0

