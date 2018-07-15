Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Novak Djokovic beats Anderson for fourth Wimbledon title

LONDON – Novak Djokovic has won his fourth Wimbledon title.

The 31-year-old Serbian beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) for his 13th major championship.

Djokovic also won Wimbledon in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies