Heat warning issued for Toronto and GTA

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and most of southern Ontario.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with humidex values making it feel like 40 for the next two days.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has also issued a heat warning for the city until further notice.

During a warning, you are encouraged to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness, to make sure they are cool and drinking plenty of fluids.

In addition to swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls, there are 180 air-conditioned community centres and local libraries in neighbourhoods across the city where people can go to seek relief, including the City’s cooling centres.

The good news is this round of very humid weather will be short-lived as a cold front is scheduled to move through the area early on Tuesday morning, pushing out the humidity and returning us to more comfortable temperatures for the remainder of the week.