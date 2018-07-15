Loading articles...

Hamilton police search for man following possible drowning in Lake Ontario

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

Hamilton police are investigating a possible drowning near the Leander Boat Club after a man went swimming and didn’t resurface from the waters of Lake Ontario.

Police say the man’s friends called emergency services at about 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man is in his 30s and he disappeared after jumping from a boat into the water.

They also say a dive unit is searching for the man.

