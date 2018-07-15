Canadian Marino beats Glushko to win Challenger tennis tournament

WINNIPEG – Canadian Rebecca Marino has added another victory to her impressive comeback campaign.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver defeated No. 2 seed Julia Glushko of Israel 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Sunday to win the Winnipeg National Bank Challenger title.

The unseeded Marino fired six aces and won 70 per cent of her first-service points against Glushko, taking the match in one hour 49 minutes.

Marino returned to tennis this season after almost five years off. Once ranked No. 38 in the world, she walked away from the sport in 2013 after revealing her battle with depression.

Sunday’s win was her fourth low-level tournament of the year. She won three straight events in Turkey in January and February and reached a final in Japan in April.

Marino is currently No. 432 on the WTA rankings.

She is scheduled to play Challengers in Gatineau, Que., and Granby, Que., later this month.