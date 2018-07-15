Canada sets national record in fourth-place finish at U20 track worlds

TAMPERE, Finland – Canada’s women’s 4×400-metre relay team finished just off the podium Sunday at the under-20 track and field world championships, but they set a new national record for their age group.

Xahria Santiago, Aurora Rynda, Ashlan Best and Sharelle Samuel finished the race in three minutes 31.93 seconds at Tampere Stadium, narrowly missing the bronze won by Jamaica in 3:31.90.

The United States won in a world U20-record 3:28.74 and Australia was second in 3:31.86.

Canada’s time was its best in the event at a U20 competition.

In other Canadian results Sunday, Kendra Leger was seventh in the women’s 100-metre hurdles, Jocelyn Chau finished ninth in the women’s 1,500 metres and Alex Drover placed 12th in men’s steeplechase.