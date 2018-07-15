Boy, 12, rushed to hospital after possible drowning in Barrie

Barrie police say a 12-year-old boy has been rushed to a GTA hospital after an incident at Centennial Beach in Barrie.

They were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a male youth in distress just off shore of the Splash On Water Park.

He was taken to a local hospital before being rushed to a GTA hospital.

Toronto police assisted in the emergency run.

The boy is reportedly in serious, but stable condition.