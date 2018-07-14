Loading articles...

Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck in North York

Last Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 4:44 pm EDT

Side view of a Toronto Police Service cruiser with its emergency lights on. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say one woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

They were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to Lawrence Avenue and Benton Road.

Paramedics say the woman has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

