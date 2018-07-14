Woman killed, man critically injured after car strikes pedestrians in Burlington

A woman is dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a couple of pedestrians in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. about a car being driven erratically along Fairview Street, just west of Walkers Line.

Shortly thereafter, the vehicle left the roadway and mounted the sidewalk, striking a male pedestrian before continuing on and hitting a female pedestrian. The vehicle eventually came to rest after crashing into a restaurant patio.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the male, believed to be 19-years-old, had to have one leg amputated below the knee before being transported by air ambulance to nearby Hamilton Health Sciences Centre.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, appears to have suffered some sort of medical episode, according to police. He suffered a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.