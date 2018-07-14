Two young people arrested for climbing crane near Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto police say two young people have been arrested after climbing a crane near Yonge and Eglinton.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. after reports that there were people climbing on the crane at Eglinton and Redpath Avenue.

Witnesses tell CityNews the crane was on top of a high-rise condo.

Police have not indicated whether they will be laying any charges as they are still investigating the incident.