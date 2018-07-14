Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trump tweets, hits links during stay at Scottish golf resort
by Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 14, 2018 9:20 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 10:40 am EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland – President Donald Trump is tweeting about golf, blaming his predecessor for election hacking and hate-watching CNN, two days before a high-stakes summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Trump is spending the weekend at his seaside Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.
Aides had said he’d be busy preparing for Monday’s summit in Helsinki, but Trump spent the first part of Saturday tweeting.
Trump blamed former President Barack Obama for failing to stop a dozen Russian military intelligence officers from hacking into emails belonging to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.
He also continued to criticize CNN. Trump mocked network president Jeff Zucker as “Little Jeff Z” following a spat with a CNN correspondent at a news conference Friday in Britain.
