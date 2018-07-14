Police investigate smoke, noxious odour from manhole on Queens Quay

Toronto police are investigating after smoke and a noxious odour were reported coming from a manhole cover on Queens Quay Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Queens Quay and Lower Simcoe Street near Harbourfront Centre around 6 p.m.

The manhole is located near a streetcar loading platform and police have taped off the entire platform and a small portion of the surrounding area.

Police tape is seen blocking off a streetcar platform on Queens Quay and Lower Simcoe Street after smoke was seen emanating from a manhole cover in the area. CITYNEWS/Nitish Bissonauth

The TTC has re-routed the 509 and 510 streetcar routes and shuttle buses are running.

No word on the cause of the smoke at this time.