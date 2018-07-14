One person dead in Oakville shooting

An overnight shooting in Oakville has left one man dead and left area residents in shock.

Halton Regional Police say they responded to calls of gunshots in the area of Rebecca Street and Dorval Drive just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they discovered the body of a young man on the sidewalk.

Area resident Charles tells 680 News says he’s surprised to hear of the shooting in what is normally a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood.

“Guns are available here, I guess, just as much as they’re available anywhere else. But I’m certainly shocked about this, on this street.”

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation but are treating it as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time.