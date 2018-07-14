One person dead in Oakville shooting, two suspects sought

An overnight shooting in Oakville has left one man dead and left area residents in shock.

Halton Regional Police say they responded to calls of gunshots in the area of Rebecca Street and Dorval Drive just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they discovered the body of a young man on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears to have been a targeted attack and they are searching for two outstanding suspects, however, there are no descriptions at this time.

Area resident Charles tells 680 News he’s surprised to hear of the shooting in what is normally a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood.

“Guns are available here, I guess, just as much as they’re available anywhere else. But I’m certainly shocked about this, on this street.”