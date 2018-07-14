Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Officer charged; anger over shooting of black man lingers
by Russ Bynum, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 14, 2018 9:11 am EDT
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The arrest and firing of a white Georgia police officer charged with fatally shooting a fleeing black man has done little to dispel the anger of the victim’s friends and family.
About 25 people joined a recent protest outside city hall in Kingsland to call for upgraded charges in the June 20 shooting of Tony Green. Kingsland police officer Zechariah Presley has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. Relatives of Green say he should be charged with murder.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Presley was following Green’s vehicle when Green got out and ran on foot. Investigators say they had a “brief physical altercation” before Green fled again and Presley shot him.
Presley has a court hearing scheduled Tuesday. His attorney, Adrienne Browning, did not return calls seeking comment.
