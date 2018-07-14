Loading articles...

Man, 29, critically injured in robbery attempt in Humber Bay parking garage

Last Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 5:23 pm EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say they are looking for three suspects after a man was seriously injured in an attempted robbery in Humber Bay.

Officers were called to a parking garage near Park Lawn Road and Lake Shores Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a 29-year-old man who had been severely assaulted, was located a short time later.

Paramedics say they rushed the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say three men attacked the victim in what appears to be a robbery.

No suspect description have been made available.

holy smokes

When they ‘gang up’ on an innocent victim it should automatically add 10 years to their sentence; no ifs ands or buts.
Hard time baby with no parole.

July 14, 2018 at 6:10 pm