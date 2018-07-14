Man, 29, critically injured in robbery attempt in Humber Bay parking garage

Toronto police say they are looking for three suspects after a man was seriously injured in an attempted robbery in Humber Bay.

Officers were called to a parking garage near Park Lawn Road and Lake Shores Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a 29-year-old man who had been severely assaulted, was located a short time later.

Paramedics say they rushed the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say three men attacked the victim in what appears to be a robbery.

No suspect description have been made available.