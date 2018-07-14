DFO searching for entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off N.B. coast

MISCOU ISLAND, N.B. – Officials are searching for an entangled North Atlantic right whale after it was spotted Friday in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says in an emailed release the whale was seen swimming with a rope around its body off the coast of Miscou, N.B.

They say officers are spending Saturday trying to locate and help the endangered sea mammal.

According to the department, 12 endangered North Atlantic right whales died unexpectedly in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between June and September of last year.

Half of those died either by entanglement in fishing gear or blunt trauma.

Several fishing areas in the Gulf of St. Lawrence are closed in an attempt to mitigate right whale deaths.