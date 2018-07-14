Cyclist injured after falling while holding onto back of transport truck in Brampton

Peel police say a cyclist was injured after he fell off while hanging on to the trailer of a transport truck in Brampton.

Officers were called to Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street just before 6 p.m. to a report of a collision.

It was later determined the cyclist was holding on to the trailer when he fell off his bike. The truck was going approximately 60 km/hr.

The 51-year-old man suffered serious injures in the incident.

Police are still investigating and have not decided whether to lay any charges.

There is a charge in the Highway Traffic Act for holding onto a moving vehicle.