Body of male found in Lake Ontario off Burlington Pier

File photo of a Halton Regional Police Service crest. HANDOUT

Halton police are investigating after the body of a male was pulled from Lake Ontario from the Burlington Pier on Saturday.

Police say just after 6 p.m. they received a call from a resident that had seen a body floating about 20 feet off shore just east of the Burlington Pier.

Investigators are on scene and waiting for the arrival of the coroner.

No further information has been released.

