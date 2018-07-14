Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Blake Wallace leads Toronto Wolfpack to convincing win over Batley Bulldogs
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 14, 2018 7:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 8:20 pm EDT
TORONTO – The Toronto Wolfpack won their 17th league game in a row on Saturday, crushing the Batley Bulldogs 64-18 at Lamport Stadium.
The Wolfpack (19-1-1) clinched the Betfred Championship League Leaders’ Shield last weekend. They have two games remaining before the so-called qualifiers.
Once the regular season is done, the bottom four teams in the Super League meet the top four Championship clubs in the qualifiers, with each side playing the other once. The top three finishers play in the Super League in 2019 with the fourth- and fifth-place teams facing off to see who joins them in a playoff billed as the “Million-Pound Game.”
Blake Wallace led the way on Saturday with three tries for Toronto before a crowd of 6,088.
The Wolfpack return to action on July 21 when they play host to the Rochdale Hornets.
