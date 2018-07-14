Argos' Dylan Wynn handed one-game suspension for hit on Eskimos' C.J. Gable

EDMONTON – Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Dylan Wynn has been given a one-game suspension for a late hit on Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable on Friday night.

The CFL said Wynn “used his helmet to deliver a late and direct blow to Gable’s head in a reckless manner while the player was on the ground and in a vulnerable position” during the fourth quarter.

Wynn was given a spearing penalty on the play, and Edmonton went on to run out the clock in a 16-15 victory.

Gable was helped off the field and did not return to the game. There was no immediate word on his condition.

“We will continue to be vigilant and thorough when it comes to player safety and a hit like this is not acceptable in our game,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “These types of hits needlessly expose players to risk of injury and we must to continue to work together to ensure we are making the game as safe as possible.”

Wynn will serve his suspension on July 21 when the Argos play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.