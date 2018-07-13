Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 11:47 pm EDT

Peel police say one pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Paramedics tell 680NEWS they transported one woman in her 40s with serious injuries after she was hit in the area of Tenth Line and Thomas Street around 10:15 p.m.

Officers are now investigating the collision and say the vehicle involved did remain on the scene.

