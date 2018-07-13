Toronto is a safe city, so why are some people scared?

A spike in shootings has politicians at every level talking about Toronto’s gun violence. But the numbers say you’re safer in Toronto than almost any other big city in North America. So why do we panic and talk about the Summer of the Gun every few years? It starts with a poisoned relationship between the police and the communities most affected, but nobody’s blameless. The way we cover these things matters, too. Maclean’s columnist Andray Domise explains the problem from the ground up.

Today’s Podcast – Toronto is safe, why are some people scared?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.