Scott Dixon posts fastest practice time, Hinchcliffe 10th at Honda Indy

TORONTO – Scott Dixon has posted the fastest time in practice at the Honda Indy.

The New Zealand driver, who leads the IndyCar points standings, notched the top lap time of 59.07 seconds.

Takuma Sato of Japan had the second-best time of 59.51. Marco Andretti finished third at 59.52.

James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., had the best result among Canadians with the 10th-best time of 59.81.

Robert Wickens of Guelph, Ont., put in a top run of 59.98 for 13th and Zachary Claman De Melo of Montreal clocked in at 101.18 to finish 23rd and last.

The race goes Sunday.