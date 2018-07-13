Purported sons of Charles Manson out of fight for his estate

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate. Judge Clifford Klein on Friday, July 13, 2018 narrowed the case down to a man who says he's the cult leader's grandson and a memorabilia collector who was pen pals with Manson. (AP Photo, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.
Judge Clifford Klein on Friday narrowed the case down to a man who says he’s the cult leader’s grandson and a memorabilia collector who was pen pals with Manson.
The fight over the estate has evolved since Manson died in November at 83. He was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.
Clifford dismissed the cases of Matthew Lentz, a musician who says he was fathered by Manson at a 1967 orgy, and Michael Brunner, whose mother was a member of the “Manson family.”
Lentz had asked for more time to find a lawyer, but Clifford said he blew several deadlines.