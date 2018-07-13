Loading articles...

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Last Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 5:20 pm EDT

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,561.12, down 6.30 points)

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Down 73 cents, or 2.98 per cent, to $23.77 on 6.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 31 cents, or 3.47 per cent, to $8.62 on 6.2 million shares.

UrtheCast Corp. (TSX:UR). Online media. Up nine cents, or 39.13 per cent, to 32 cents on 5.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.19 per cent, to $5.41 on 4.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down nine cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $13.91 on 3.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $1.08, or 2.78 per cent, to $37.77 on 3.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Callidus Capital Corp. (TSX:CBL). Financial Services. Down $1.51, or 28.60 per cent, to $3.77 on 301,570 shares. The company, which specializes in financing for companies that are unable to obtain loans from conventional lenders, eliminated its dividend to shareholders to help fund loan growth.

