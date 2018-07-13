Man, 34, fatally shot at Brampton plaza

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in a plaza in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Brisdale Drive, in the Bovaird and Grovewood drives area, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have taped off the front entrance of the Slumdog Bar & Grill while they investigate.

There has been no word on suspects.