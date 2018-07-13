Hudson's Bay appears to drop Ivanka Trump products

Hudson’s Bay seems to have quietly stopped carrying products from Ivanka Trump online.

Clicking on the Ivanka Trump section of the Bay’s website now brings users to a message that reads “We could not find any matches for your search.”

At one point, the retailer had offered more than 350 items under the Ivanka Trump banner, everything from apparel, shoes and jewelry ranging in price from $25 up to almost $14,000.

The Bay did not immediately respond to requests from 680 NEWS for confirmation or comment. It’s not clear if they have also pulled the brand from its store shelves.

Last February, U.S.-based luxury goods store Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump brand, citing poor sales.

Canada’s oldest retailer has been stocking products from the daughter of the U.S. president for years but has faced backlash from some customers and was targeted as part of a #grabyourwallet boycott campaign. That campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks with many upset at the president’s immigration policies and the tariffs he’s put in place against some Canadian products.

The Bay is an iconic Canadian brand and the decision to drop the Ivanka Trump line on its website may be linked to the U.S.-Canada trade war. According to an Ipsos Poll, 70 per cent of Canadians now say they will start looking for ways to avoid buying US-made goods.