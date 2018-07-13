Frequent power outages frustrate St. Clair neighbourhood

Residents in one pocket of a St. Clair neighbourhood say they’ve been experiencing power outages at least once or twice a week for the past few months.

Resident Martha Marini says it’s common for her to come home and see the clock on her stove flashing and the air conditioner not working.

“My entire street is full of seniors and that’s what I worry about because after the blackout you’re constantly going to the seniors to make sure they’re okay,” she says. “Even though it’s just an hour, that means a lot to them.”

Resident Tony Pavlis says it’s frustrating because his landline stops working.

“I want to check up on my child. My in-laws that are watching him can’t get through. She can’t call out so we had to get a pay-as-you-go cell phone.”

CityNews reached out to Toronto Hydro who say they are investigating.