Fatal Hamilton-area house fire now a double-homicide investigation

Hamilton police say the deaths of a Hamilton-area couple who perished in an early morning house fire is now a double-homicide investigation.

Fire crews were called to a single storey home on Greening Court in Dundas, Ont., just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

Police say 64-year-old Carla Rutherford was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital after she was pulled out of the burning home. Alan Rutherford, 65, was found outside the house when first responders arrived and he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Det-Sgt Steve Bereziuk says following a four day investigation, investigators have determined that the fire was deliberately set and that the couples deaths are now considered a homicide.

Bereziuk said the “extemely intense fire” likely started in the bedroom and spread quickly.

“These were innocent sleeping victims who would have experienced sheer terror,” explained Bereziuk. “They suffered horrific injuries that led to their deaths.”

Bereziuk said they believe the home was targeted but the double-homicide is an isolated incident.

Police have not released any suspect information and are asking anyone with information to contact them.