Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China ousted in Wimbledon semis

LONDON – Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Wimbledon is over.

The Canadian and partner Yifan Xu of China, seeded sixth, lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to No. 12 seeds Nicole Melichar of the U.S., and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Dabrowski and Xu were up a break at 4-2 in the third set, but could not hold on.

The roller-coaster match saw Dabrowski and Xu fight off three match points before tying it at 5-5 in the third set. However, Melichar and Peschke won the next two games to seal it.

The 26-year-old Dabrowski, of Ottawa, has won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (the 2018 Australian Open and 2017 French Open), but never had advanced past the quarterfinals in women’s doubles at a major before this week.

Melichar and Peschke will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and the unseeded pair of Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Abigail Spears of the U.S.