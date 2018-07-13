Canadian David Hearn surges into clubhouse lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. – Canadian David Hearn has the clubhouse lead at the John Deere Classic.

Hearn shot a 7-under 64 in the second round to go to 12 under at the PGA Tour event.

The 39-year-old from Brantford, Ont., was one of the final golfers in the morning wave, meaning he’ll have to sit tight to see where his score puts him at the end of the round.

Hearn had four birdies on the back nine to vault up the leaderboard.

Sitting 152nd in the FedEx Cup standings, Hearn needs some good performances over the next month to get into the top 125 and qualify for the playoffs. He’s also looking to get full PGA Tour status back after playing with conditional status this year.

If Hearn can win this tournament, he’ll gain entry into the British Open next week.