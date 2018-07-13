Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bel Group to build plant to produce popular Mini Babybel snacks in Quebec
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 13, 2018 9:20 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 10:00 am EDT
Bags of Mini Babybel cheese snacks are seen at a grocery store in St. Marthe, Que., on Friday, July 13, 2018. The Bel Group says it will spend $87 million to build a factory to produce Mini Babybel cheese snacks in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
SOREL-TRACEY, Que. – The Bel Group says it will spend $87 million to build a factory to produce Mini Babybel cheese snacks in Quebec at its first Canadian plant.
The cheese snacks, which are encased in red wax, are currently imported.
The project will create 170 jobs between the plant in Sorel-Tracy and Bel Canada’s Montreal head office.
The new plant is expected to begin commercial production in early 2020 and use Canadian milk.
It will be built on a site adjacent to Laiterie Chalifoux.
The Bel Group has 12,700 employees in some 30 subsidiaries around the world.
