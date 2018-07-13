AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Brazilians and Uruguayans suffered when their national soccer teams crashed out of the World Cup with disheartening losses in quarterfinal matches.

In Haiti, people rioted in Port-au-Prince and other cities, leading the government to back down on its plan to raise prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene from 38 per cent to 51 per cent.

Guatemalans buried the remains of 172 unidentified people who were discovered in a civil war-era mass grave at what once was a military camp outside the town of San Juan Comalapa.

In Ecuador, relatives received the remains of Katty Velasco and Oscar Villacis, who had been kidnapped three months earlier and then killed by a dissident group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia on the border with Colombia.

Thousands of Argentines rallied in Buenos Aires on Independence Day to protest the government’s financial aid deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In Colombia, a partially built suspension bridge was demolished by engineers after one part of the bridge collapsed in January during construction, killing at nine workers.

A Brazilian appeals court judge ordered the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, setting off a series of competing orders with other judges who ordered that he remain in jail for a corruption conviction. The court’s presiding judge finally stepped in and ordered that da Silva not be freed.

In Mexico City, a sun halo caused by light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere formed in the sky around the sun near the capital’s Angel of Independence monument.

