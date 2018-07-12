Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Tyler Perry is warning fans not get scammed.

The actor, comedian and director in a Facebook video says he’s not giving away anything. The 48-year-old directed a strong comment at whoever was making the posts, saying: “Stop it, devil.”

Perry did not point to anything specific, but says there are as many as 30 fake promotions daily that his team shuts down. He warned people not to give out their personal information in response to the fake offers.

He says while he’s given cars and houses to employees and friends, he’s not giving away anything on Facebook.