Police beef up patrols after 'unconfirmed, uncorroborated' info related to GTA

Last Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 10:29 am EDT

Several police officers patrol the area of Bremner Boulevard and Simcoe Street on July 12, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Toronto police say they are “responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA.”

In a tweet, police say: “As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core.”

Although police have not revealed any more information, Premier Doug Ford said the province is “aware of the reported potential threat in the City of Toronto.”

“While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the provincial security advisor and is actively monitoring the situation.”

Several police officers were seen patrolling the area of Bremner Boulevard and Simcoe Street.

More to come

concernedtorontonian

someone must have made terrorist threats

July 12, 2018 at 10:06 am
G F

Coincidence ? Did Long Story Tory make an anonymous threat to coincide with his and Colonel Saunders ‘plan’ to put more officers on the street……to fool the public ?

July 12, 2018 at 10:17 am
