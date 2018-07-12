Police beef up patrols after 'unconfirmed, uncorroborated' info related to GTA

Toronto police say they are “responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA.”

In a tweet, police say: “As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core.”

Although police have not revealed any more information, Premier Doug Ford said the province is “aware of the reported potential threat in the City of Toronto.”

“While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the provincial security advisor and is actively monitoring the situation.”

Several police officers were seen patrolling the area of Bremner Boulevard and Simcoe Street.

