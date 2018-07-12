Toronto gears up for Honda Indy, World Cup final this weekend

Oh what a Sunday it will be in Toronto. Not only will the racetrack along the lakeshore heat up for the final race in the Honda Indy, but World Cup mania will also grip the city as Croatia takes on France in the final.

If you are not interested in race cars or soccer, there are other events taking place across the city to help entertain your weekend.

Events

Honda Indy

Rev up your engines and gear up for the Honda Indy, which takes over Lake Shore Boulevard starting Friday. Robert Wickens, who grew up in Guelph, will be making his debut in the race, but has driven in other IndyCar Series races this year. Wickens, along with Oakville-native James Hinchcliffe, are considered the top in IndyCar. They are also teammates for the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Practice and qualifying runs are on Friday and Saturday, with the main race at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.

World Cup final

Soccer enthusiasts will be gathering at various pubs and bars across the city, and in their patios at home, to watch Croatia face off against France in the final. This is Croatia’s first time in the final. France is hoping for its second title and first win since 1998. Reminder, if you are heading out to watch the game, don’t be impaired behind the wheel.

Toronto Flower Market

What says summer more than the sights and smells of blossoming flowers? This Saturday, green thumbs across the GTA can get everything they need for the rest of the season at the annual Toronto Flower Market. The outdoor flower market, launched five years ago, brings together growers and florists directly to the city. Whether you are looking to kick-start a garden of your own, or spruce up the one you already have, there will be plenty to learn for growers of all levels. The event is on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CAMH, with entrance off of Shaw street. If you can’t make it out Saturday, the next Toronto Flower Market takes place Aug. 18.

Festival of India

For the past 40 years, the Festival of India has brought culture and colourful vibes to Toronto. The tradition continues this weekend, kicking off with a parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade starts at at Yonge and Asquith streets, near Bloor Street West, and continues south on Yonge to Queens Quay. It features three ornate, 40-foot-tall floats that will be pulled by hand, as people sing, drum and dance in the crowd. The festivities then moves to Centre Island, where the party continues until Sunday. Anyone attending the festival will be treated to a free vegetarian meal. They will also be treated to music, dance and dramatic performances, cultural exhibits, a bazaar, traditional face painting, and more. Admission to the parade and Centre Island is free — you just have to pay for the ferry ride over.

The Great Toronto Yarn Hop

If you love to knit or crochet, you can do so all day long on Saturday in the Great Toronto Yarn Hop. The yarn crawl takes place along 14 routes travelled by the TTC with several yarn stores to stroll into along the way. Spend your time knitting or crocheting along the way and shopping for yarn and other supplies. With a donation, you can receive discounts and swag from designers and yarn companies. Raffle tickets will also be awarded to participants who donate a knit or crochet project to charity, which they can drop off at a designated yarn store. Money raised from the event will go to Sistering: A Woman’s Place, a centre for homeless, at-risk, or low-income women in the city. Later in the day, everyone will gather at a pub to share stories and win prizes.

Road closures

Honda Indy: Lake Shore Boulevard from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive, and Strachan between Fleet Street and Lake Shore are closed until 11 p.m. on Sunday. The westbound curb and middle lanes of Lake Shore between Strachan and Ontario will be closed from midnight Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Bloor West Village Festival: Bloor Street between Jane Street and Runnymede Road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Willard Avenue, Windermere Avenue, Durie Street and Beresford Avenue will also be affected by partial closures during the festival. Access to Green P parking facilities in the area will be maintained.

Festival of India: Asquith Avenue between Yonge Street and Park Road will be closed on Saturday, July 14 from 5 to 11 a.m. for the Festival of India.

TTC service

Once again this weekend, subways won’t be running on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Shuttle buses will be running and Wheel-Trans buses will be available upon request. Anyone who needs to use the elevator should get off at York Mills Station and speak to a TTC staff member to request a Wheel-Trans bus.