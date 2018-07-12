Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Television academy: thumbs down on the latest reboots
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 12, 2018 4:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Television executives and many viewers love the idea of reviving series and ideas from the past. Emmy voters? Not so much.
“Roseanne,” ”Will & Grace,” ”Twin Peaks” and “American Idol” were among the reboots largely snubbed by the television academy on Thursday. Laurie Metcalf of “Roseanne” and Megan Mullally of “Will & Grace” earned supporting actor nods, but that was it. “Roseanne” was a sensation upon its return, until ABC pulled the plug following star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.
Jimmy Fallon of the “Tonight” show won’t be competing for a talk show award, as the academy honoured comics like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah who have made skewering President Trump a big part of their acts.
