Pilot killed in plane crash at Buttonville Airport

Last Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 10:07 pm EDT

A small plane has gone down after taking off at Buttonville Airport in Markham. CITYNEWS/Veronica Thor

York police say the pilot of a single plane was killed when it crashed in a field near the Buttonville Airport.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in Markham at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

No word yet if the pilot was the only one on board.

The Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

