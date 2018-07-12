Metrolinx chairman Robert Prichard resigns

Robert Prichard has announced his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Metrolinx, effective immediately.

Prichard had been with Metrolinx for nine years – first as president and CEO, then as board chair for seven years.

In a statement released by the provincial transportation agency, Prichard says with the election of a new government in Ontario, now is the right time for a change in leadership.

“Much has been accomplished, but a great deal of work lies ahead to achieve the full promise and possibilities for mobility in the region following our Regional Transportation Plan,” said Prichard. “The next Chair will need to lead the board in its partnership with the management team and work closely with the government on its priorities for continuing to deliver the transit infrastructure and services the region needs.”

Transportation Minister John Yakabuski says Prichard demonstrated “a tireless commitment” to helping deliver better transit across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Bryan Davies, the Vice Chair of the Board will take over as Chariman until a new appointment is made by the government.

Prichard’s resignation comes one day after Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt stepped down from the provincial utility.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report