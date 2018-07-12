Markets Right Now: Technology stocks lead US rebound

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher as technology companies rally.

Apple rose 1.3 per cent Thursday morning. IT management software company CA climbed 17.9 per cent after chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy it for $18.9 billion.

Broadcom plunged 17.7 per cent.

Energy and industrial companies also recovered a fraction of their losses from the day before.

Comcast added 0.4 per cent after it raised its offer for British pay TV company Sky to $34 billion, surpassing a bid from Fox.

The S&P 500 jumped 11 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,785 after a 0.7 per cent loss Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 156 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 24,856. The Nasdaq composite added 40 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,757.