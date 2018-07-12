Canada's Wonderland warns of fraudulent free tickets circulating on Facebook

Canada’s Wonderland is warning about social media posts that offer free tickets to the park amusement park north of Toronto.

Spokeswoman Grace Peacock says a Facebook link that purports to offer five free tickets for the attraction in Vaughan, Ont., is fraudulent.

The link sends people to a web page to complete an online survey, then tells them to share the link to get the tickets.

Peacock says the ticket offers and websites are not sponsored by Canada’s Wonderland and a similar scheme had earlier been spreading on WhatsApp.

Park officials are advising people to purchase tickets at the official website, at the Canada’s Wonderland front gate or from authorized ticket dealers, which include Costco, Perkopolis and Venngo.

Peacock says York regional police have been notified of the ticket scam.

“We caution people to be wary of discounted ticket deals from individuals, third party websites, apps or social media,” Peacock said in an email Thursday.

“Canada’s Wonderland takes ticket fraud very seriously. If anyone has any concerns about the validity of their ticket or a dealer, please call guest services.”