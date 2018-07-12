Bo Levi Mitchell earns 60th career win, but leaves early in Calgary's 28-3 victory

OTTAWA – He only played half the game, but it was enough for Bo Levi Mitchell to pick up his 60th career CFL win as his Calgary Stampeders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-3.

Mitchell left the game late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury after taking a hit from Danny Mason, who was given a roughing-the-passer penalty on the play. But there was a good sign as he was visible on the sidelines in the second half still in uniform. Mitchell was 16 for 21 for 166 yards and one touchdown when he left for the locker room.

Nick Arbuckle finished the game for the Stampeders, going 8 for 14 for 84 yards and one TD.

Ottawa starter Trevor Harris was 14 for 22 for 111 yards and two interceptions.

The Redblacks also used Dominique Davis and Danny Collins at QB, but neither was very successful. Combined the three QB’s had three interceptions and two fumbles.

Calgary seemed to put the game away before the break as it held a 20-0 lead after two quarters.

Ottawa opened the second half with a solid drive that put it on the one-yard line, giving the 22,103 on hand some hope, but a procedure penalty pushed the Redblacks back to the six and they were unable to complete the drive — settling for an 11-yard field goal to trail 20-3.

Arbuckle was able to add to the rout when he found Lemar Durant in the end zone early in the fourth quarter for a 12-yard touchdown making it 27-3.

The Redblacks struggled heavily in the first half.

Ottawa had six straight two and outs, Harris threw two interceptions, Diontae Spencer dropped the ball on a punt return giving Calgary possession deep in Ottawa territory and the defence had few answers for Mitchell and the rest of the Stampeders.

Calgary opened the scoring late in the first half as Mitchell connected with Kamar Jorden on back-to-back passes to set up the Stampeders on Ottawa’s one-yard line where Romar Morris dove across the goal line for his first CFL touchdown. A two-point conversion gave Calgary the 8-0 lead.

The Stampeders extended its lead following Harris’ first interception. Calgary took over at the Ottawa 40-yard line and five plays later Mitchell found Juwan Brescacin for a 10-yard TD pass.

Rene Paredes kicked 17- and 25-yard field goals to give Calgary a 20-0 lead at the half.